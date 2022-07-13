Pass, Shoot and Kick Competition at Harmon Field

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Greenville FC is sponsoring the Pass, Shoot & Kick Soccer Competition on July 30 at Harmon Field. The competition will measure the accuracy of passing, shooting and how far participants can kick a soccer ball. There will be a boys and a girls division, along with 3 age groups: 8 and under, 12 and under, and 13 and older (this division is open to anyone 13 and older).

The competition is FREE and open to all, registration opens at 3:30 p.m. with the competition beginning at 4 p.m.

Awards will be presented at halftime of the Boys Alumni Game (6 p.m. start). Following the competition, Darke County Soccer Association will be presenting a Youth Soccer Showcase of its select soccer players.

Make it a day of watching and supporting soccer. All proceeds will be used to establish two soccer scholarships for graduating GHS Seniors.