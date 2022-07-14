Coomer Investment Management opens new Greenville office

By Tammy Watts

GREENVILLE — Jon Coomer Investment Management held a ribbon cutting for its new Greenville office, located at 6317 State Route 36, on Wednesday, July 13. The current Greenville office, at 127 W. Fifth Street, is occupied by Jon Coomer Financial Advisor Jim Hunt, who is approaching retirement. The company has two other offices in Troy, and Versailles.

Jon Coomer, President and Financial Advisor, purchased the farmhouse from the Dill family in April 2021. The original homestead was built in the late 1880s, by the son and daughter-in-law of the Bear family (Bear’s Mill). Square, hand-made nails in the original hardwood floors are an aesthetic highlight of the house, attesting to its age and craftsmanship. Even earlier history of the land is preserved in a Native American archaeological site, at the back of the property, where a natural spring runs.

“My mother would be ecstatic,” said Brad Dill, who grew up in the house.

Coomer Investment Management helps clients manage and grow wealth, from retirement, to long-term care planning, including provisions for premature disability or death. The company can also help with education and estate planning.

“We’re here for all stages of life,” Coomer stated, emphasizing the importance of transferring wealth to the next generation.

Coomer thanked the many people who contributed to the new office, including personnel at McCabe Painting, Scott’s Electric, Moore Tech Solutions, Darke Cloud Solutions, Loudy Office Machines, Lanicom Phone Systems, and Crowell Landscaping. Francis Furniture took care of the design and interior, and faced numerous challenges due to supply chain issues.

“This took ten months to deliver,” said Wendy Reed, of Francis, indicating a sofa and chair.

Coomer has been in finance for 28 years, and is eager to continue providing top-notch investment planning services to the community.

For more information, call 937-335-7700, or visit www.joncoomer.com.

