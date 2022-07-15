Be rubbed the right way

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

Have you ever been rubbed the wrong way? That has to do with your ego. Even if the person who offended you is tactless you can only control yourself and not them. There is much to say on the topic of ego and inconsiderate people, but that deals with the emotions and self-identity. For now, let’s focus on our bodily health, which is an indirect path towards our emotional and spiritual health — massage.

Massage is the manipulation of the body’s soft tissues. Massage techniques are commonly applied with hands, fingers, elbows, knees, forearms, feet, or a device. Massage has many benefits, but the purpose of massage is generally for the treatment of body stress or pain.

In all massages, the therapist uses massage oil to lubricate the skin while kneading and warming muscle tissue, releasing tension and breaking up muscle “knots” and/or adhesions within the tissue. However, there are numerous types of massage in which a variety of different techniques are implemented to achieve a variety of benefits. Most local therapists are versed in more than one technique, but its best to describe your concerns to avoid scheduling an appointment with the wrong therapist.

Listed are many of the popular massages and their benefits:

Swedish Massage is also known as the classic massage. It promotes general relaxation, well-being, circulation, and pain management, such as joint stiffness, osteoarthritis, and fatigue.

Deep Tissue Massage focuses more on alleviating the knots and adhesions found within the deeper layers of your muscle tissue. Pressure is used to loosen the muscle, tension, and toxins so it’s often used for stiff necks and tight shoulders.

Aromatherapy Massage is most appropriate for emotional healing. The therapist uses essential oils along with rubbing techniques to relieve muscle tension, stress, anxiety, pain, and other symptoms of depression designed to boost your mood.

Reflexology Massage is not a full body massage. It focuses on your feet and sometimes hands or ears, to promote positive effects throughout the body. Different pressure points are connected to the body parts and organs. The technique balances the nervous system, promoting relaxation, improving sleep and mood, alleviating anxiety, pain, and fatigue.

Lymphatic Drainage Massage is a gentle style massage that encourages improved circulation of the lymph fluids throughout the body to remove toxins, reduce stress, digestive problems, lymphedema, fibromyalgia, insomnia, migraines, and headaches.

Sports Massage is designed to prevent and treat injuries of those who train intensely. This type of massage is used to help prevent and treat injuries. Sports massages reduces overall muscle pain, tension, knots, and adhesions while increasing the range of motion to increase flexibility and improve athletic performance.

Cranial sacral massage helps release compression in the bones of the head, spine, and low back through gentle manipulations. This seems to help the flow of the cerebrospinal fluid in the central nervous system creating a deep relaxation which has benefited those with migraines, headaches, constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, neck pain, TMJ, scoliosis, sinus and ear infections, trauma, fibromyalgia, and insomnia or disruptive sleep cycles.

Hot Stone Massage is a method of loosening up tight muscles. It is also relaxing and beneficial to those with diabetes, high blood pressure or heart disease because of how it promotes better blood circulation.

Myofascial release massage or therapy releases stiffness in the connective tissue system which covers the muscles. Sometimes we cannot gain relief because the fascia is tight. Myofascial release stretches the areas that seem tense with light pressure to reduce myofascial pain syndrome, headaches, and venous insufficiency.

Thai Massage is more rigorous than other forms of traditional massage, but that’s because it is intended to promote energy, as well as increase circulation and flexibility, all while relieving tension in the muscles. The therapist moves your body in various poses, much like the exercise of yoga.

Shiatsu Massage is best for those who suffer from sleeplessness, indigestion, headaches, or swollen joints. It relaxes and relieves stress, pain, and tension. There are many massage chairs that can give you an effective shiatsu massage.

Massage has innumerable benefits that can be achieved with regular visits. Massages can help pregnant women reduce lower back pain and swollen ankles and massage has helped lessen the severity of chronic pain. Other benefits include relieve from postoperative pain, lower frequency of migraine headaches and constipation, softened effects of dementia and ADHD, decreased symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome, increased range of motion, stimulated immune system, reduced inflammation, chronic neck pain, joint replacement pain, chemotherapy nausea, decreased arthritic and osteoporosis pain, restoration of the proper use of insulin, improved balance, and posture, and better overall mood and well-being.

Expect to pay a massage therapist over $55 an hour which may be too rich for your wallet, (at least on a regular basis), in which case you can get relieve from a Theragun®, a foam roller, a handheld massager, or the water jets in a hot tub.

“Massage is not just a luxury it’s a way to a healthier, happier, life.” ~Unknown

“Massage is therapy for the body, mind, and spirit.” ~Unknown

“Our body and soul contain all the wisdom necessary. We must take time to listen. Through massage comes relaxation, through relaxation comes answers too faint to otherwise be heard.” ~C. Edwards

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, July 15, Towne and Country Player’s “The Addams Family” production at 7:30 p.m. at the Versailles Performing Arts Center. Call 937-417-1094 for tickets.

Friday, July 15, Music by the North Star All-Stars starting at 8:30 p.m. on the North Star Picnic grounds.

Saturday, July 16, 10th Annual Car Show for Hospice of Miami County held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Miami County Fairgrounds. Tin Roof and Moeller Brew Barn will be on hand with food and drink, along with live music, a silent auction, raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

Saturday, July 16, “The Addams Family” production at 2 p.m. at the Versailles Performing Arts Center. Call for tickets at 937-417-1094.

Saturday, July 16, Cruise-in Car Show from 6 to 9 p.m. at the North Star Picnic. Also, music by the Hammer Jockeys from 8 to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 16, Karaoke with DJ Troy from 8 to midnight at the Ansonia American Legion.

Sunday, July 17, The Angel Run 5K at 9 a.m. at the North Star Picnic. Register online at www.angelrun5k.com. Also, the parade is at 2 p.m., the antique tractor show is from 2 to 6 p.m. BBQ chicken by Rocky at 4 p.m. until sold out, and Yasgur’s Farm Band performs from 6 to 8 p.m. Personally, I like the cheeseburgers at the lunch tent best!

Sunday, July 17, Forever Diamond, (a Neil Diamond cover band from Cincinnati), at 7 p.m. at the Amphitheater in Fort Recovery

Monday, July 18, Memory Lane (Senior Citizen) “Luau” Dance held at the Greenville VFW from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Open to the public, with music by Tom Everhart. Admission is $5 at the door. Come dressed for a luau.

Tuesday, July 19, Breakfast at the Wooden Spoon from 9 to 10:45 a.m. for anyone that wants to join in with my widowed and widower friends. (It’s breakfast and socializing for singles too).

Thursday, July 21, Card Night with Fred downstairs in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7 p.m. Open to the Public.

Sunday, July 24, Victims of Love, (a Seattle based band playing Eagles music), at 7 p.m. at the Amphitheater in Fort Recovery.

Sunday, July 24, Ice Cream Social at the Versailles Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. Also, another ice cream social is offered Sunday. From 4:30 to 7 p.m. the Webster United Methodist Church holds their Ice Cream Social which includes sandwiches, noodles, soups, pies, cakes, beverage in addition to many flavors of ice cream. It’s worth the trip to Scenic Webster. The address is 8849 Seibt Road.

Sunday, July 24, Versailles Community Pool Party from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission is $1 for pass holders and $2 for non-pass holders. Adults get in free. This should be a fun night for family and friends.

July 30, Breast Cancer Awareness 5K downtown Greenville at Annie Oakley Memorial Park at 8:30 a.m. With post-race refreshments, door prizes, silent auction, and a free car give-a-way from Dave Knapp. Register online at www.goodtimesraces.com

Happy birthday wishes to Ruth Neargarder, Marilyn Barge, Carol Apple, Magda Richard, Ben Hole, Mary Adkins, Diane Kunk, Dan Smith, Irene Murphy, Stacie Dirksen, Patty Jenkinson, Ron Asman, Susan Mangen, Roberto Maron, Sharon Solano, Terri O’Brien, Chell Graves, Lynn Hamilton, Devin Langston, Tim Platt, Gina Wolfe, Ray Simon, Jane Evans, Paul Poeppelman, Greg Richard, Dusty Johns, Carl Urbanas, Jeff Monnin, and those I missed. Happy anniversary wishes to Stella and Pr. Ippy Mwakabonga (18), Courtney and Matt Pulfer (16), Lisa and Nick Beasley (17), Lisa and Doug Cole (20), Heidi and Eric Epperly (22), Jennifer and Ryan Drees (??), Samantha and Ed Porter (28), Lisa and Ed Schemmel (33), Patty and Chris Jenkinson (38), Angie and Ron Zimmerman (47), and Tennessie and Lynn Hamilton (47).

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Norbert Hoelscher (82), Joan Neargarder (90), and all those who have passed, especially those whose anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness treat someone to a massage or stroke their ego with a kind word. Words can be so uplifting, but often they are used in the reverse manner. Kind words are words that make people happy and make them feel good about themselves. When we speak kindly to others, it makes them feel good about themselves — but it makes us feel better about ourselves too.

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 937-423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints nor the independent activities of the author.