Shepard graduates from MU

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. – Madison Shepard, of Greenville, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in History, cum laude, from Manchester University during the May 21 Commencement exercises.

Shepard was among more than 260 students who received degrees.

The list of 2022 conferred graduates includes students who finished requirements in December 2021 and May 2022.

In both North Manchester and Fort Wayne, Ind., Manchester provides vibrant and transformative student experiences. Learn more at www.manchester.edu/about-manchester.