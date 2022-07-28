COVID cases increasing locally

GREENVILLE – The number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

The Darke County General Health District urges citizens to continue to take all necessary precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19 in their communities.

Travel and social gatherings can play a leading role in COVID-19 transmission if proper precautions are not taken. One of the best things you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps protect you from infection and reduces the severity of symptoms for those who become ill. The Darke County Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesdays from 1-4pm on a walk-in basis.

Individuals should also pay close attention to any signs of COVID-19 and get tested if any symptoms develop.

General COVID-19 Precautions

* Protect others and yourself by getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

* Wear well-fitted masks over your nose and mouth if you are in public indoor settings if you are not fully vaccinated. (Even those who are fully vaccinated should wear a mask in public indoor settings in communities with substantial to high transmission)

* Outdoors is safer than indoors

* Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces

* If you are sick or have symptoms don’t host or attend a gathering

* Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have close contact with someone who has COVID-19

Travel Recommendations

* If you are considering traveling for a holiday or event, visit CDC’s travel page to help you decide what is best for you and your family. CDC still recommends delaying travel until you are fully vaccinated.

* If you are not fully vaccinated and must travel, follow CDC’s domestic travel or international travel recommendations for unvaccinated people.

* If you are traveling in a group or family with unvaccinated people, choose safer travel options.

* Everyone, even people who are fully vaccinated, is required to follow international travel recommendations.

Special COVID-19 Precautions for Families with Compromised Individuals

People who have a condition or are taking medications that weaken their immune system may not be fully protected even if they are fully vaccinated and have received an additional dose. They should continue to take all precautions recommended for unvaccinated people, including wearing a well-fitted mask, until advised otherwise by their healthcare provider.

You might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission if a member of your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated.

If you are gathering with a group of people from multiple households and potentially from different parts of the country, you could consider additional precautions (e.g., avoiding crowded indoor spaces before travel, taking a test) in advance of gathering to further reduce risk.

Do NOT put a mask on children younger than two years old.

If you have any questions, please call the Darke County Health Department at 937-548-4196, option 5.