GADC plans open house

GREENVILLE – Greenville Area Dog Club invites all to their open house on Saturday, Aug. 13, noon–5 p.m. to showcase their new building, 803 Martin St., Greenville.

Members will be present to show everyone the different dog training classes that are available. Instructors and their dogs will be demonstrating obedience, rally, agility, and trick classes throughout the afternoon. During the open house, those who are interested can register their dog for their upcoming session that starts Sept. 6. Proof of vaccinations and payment is required at time of registration. They do ask that any visitors leave their dogs at home.

Denise Jones, president of Greenville Area Dog Club, said the club has been around since 1968. “We are a 501c3 nonprofit organization that is completely run by hard working and devoted volunteers. Here at Greenville Area Dog Club, we train you to train your dog and give you ways to deepen the bond you have with your dog.”

There will be door prizes and refreshments during the open house.

Join them at their grand opening on Aug. 13 and meet their instructors, tour the new facility and ask questions about the classes that they offer. They look forward to meeting all of you.