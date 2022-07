CASTINE – Looking for an evening of free family entertainment? Join Castin Church on Aug. 6, beginning at 5 p.m. for a free night of fun for the whole family. They will have food, games, bounce houses, and more.

RSVP by visiting https://castine.church/familyfun to make sure they have games and food for your whole family. The activities will be held at Castine Church, 624 US 127, Arcanum. For more information, call 937-500-0406. The event will be held rain or shine.