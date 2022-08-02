LifeWise ready to start in Arcanum

ARCANUM – LifeWise Academy at Arcanum-Butler is pleased to announce their teachers for the upcoming school year. LifeWise-Arcanum will begin serving first through fourth graders beginning Sept. 19. Director of the Arcanum program is Kristin Fugate with teachers Carol Bryson and Kathy Dohner; both are retired Arcanum teachers. Classes will be held on Mondays at Family of God Ministries Church on West South Street in Arcanum.

LifeWise Academy recognizes the Bible was foundational to the forming of our society. LifeWise Directors and teachers believe all students, regardless of religious background, can benefit from a greater understanding of such an influential book. Organizers are thankful for Arcanum Elementary working to make LifeWise possible. Thank you to all educators who go the extra mile to impact students!

Please reach out to organizers if you are interested in volunteering for this amazing program. This new program is also looking for donations of school supplies. There is a donation box located at Arcanum Public Library for you to drop off donations. Items needed are Crayons, markers, colored pencils, glue sticks, and safety scissors, etc.

LifeWise Academy’s online enrollment for Arcanum students is taking place now. For more information about LifeWise, and to register your student grader, visit www.lifewiseacademy.org/nearlaunch/3904663/arcanum-butler-local. If you have any questions, contact Kristin Fugate at [email protected] Organizers are very excited for this wonderful opportunity.