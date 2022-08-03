Black Tie Gala planned for House that Lulu Built

By Ryan Berry

GREENVILLE – An Art & Auction Black Tie Gala will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, 6:30 p.m., 800 N. Broadway, Greenville, to benefit the House that Lulu Built. There will be original artwork by local artists, silent auction, bubbles for the Bubble Wall and Lulu House apparel. Tickets for the event are $50 and available at eventbrite.com.

There will also be a raffle with original artwork from Quinci Woodall. This is a beautiful handdrawn colored pencil creation. Tickets are $25 and the final day for sales is Friday, Aug. 12. You need not be present to win. The drawing will be held live on the The House that Lulu Built Facebook page.

Proceeds from the event will go to a new roof for The House that Lulu Built. Their goal is to raise $20,000.

What is The House that Lulu Built? It is a local nonprofit grief care home in Greenville. They host grief care classes and invite the community share stories of the loved ones they lost too early. They celebrate those lives and their ongoing love for them. The House that Lulu Built also provides a home for families who come into town so they can stay together for funeral services.

Since opening their doors in 2019, they have served over 50 families.

Although it wasn’t until 2019 when the the House opened, the organization had its beginning nine-years earlier when Lulu Grace passed away. She was born with an extra chromosome and survived for 62 days. During that two-month span, she made an indelible impression on her family and friends.

The organizers of The House that Lulu Built understand that loss is painful, but there is a benefit in talking and listening to others who understand the struggles with grief.

For more information about the Art & Auction Black Tie Gala or The House that Lulu Built, visit www.thehousethatlulubuilt.org, email [email protected] or write to PO Box 733, Greenville, Ohio 45331. You can also find them on Facebook or Instagram.

