Crash sends two to Coldwater hospital

NORTH STAR – On August 4, 2022 at approximately 6:18 p.m. Darke County Deputies, along with Ansonia Rescue, and North Star Fire Department, were dispatched to the 14800 block of U.S. Route 127 in reference to a one vehicle crash with injury.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Black 2021 Honda Accord, driven by Elizabeth Luebke, 30, of Celina, was traveling south on U.S. Route 127. Luebke attempted to pass a vehicle that was also traveling south. Luebke lost control of her vehicle and traveled off the left side of the road. Luebke’s vehicle struck a culvert causing it to go airborne. The vehicle came to a rest off of the roadway. Luebke and her passenger, Daniel Hierholzer, 33, of Celina, were transported to Coldwater Hospital by Ansonia Rescue for minor injuries.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.