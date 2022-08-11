Darke county girl’s golf teams compete in Miamisburg

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

MIAMISBURG — Three Darke county teams competed in the Miamisburg Invitational on Aug. 9. Greenville finished the highest out of the three, placing ninth with a team score of 408.

Senior Kenna Jenkinson led the way with a 73. Senior Lexi Slade was second with a 96. Freshman Sofia Chrisman and freshman Vera Cox rounded out the scoring with a 117 and 122 respectively.

Tri-Village finished in 11th with a team score of 417. Sophomore Reagan Brewer led the Patriots with a 98. Senior Alyssa Begoon and sophomore Taylor Begoon shot a 103 and 104 respectively. Senior Sage Waters finished the scoring with a 112.

Arcanum finished in 13th with a team score of 441. Zoe Monnin led the team with a 108 with Brooke Anderson and Belle Harleman right behind her with a 109 each. Emma Rogers finished fourth with a 115.

All three teams will compete in another invitational on Aug. 11 at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]