Greenville girls’ soccer takes advantage of final scrimmage

GREENVILLE — Lady Wave soccer took on Twin Valley South in their final scrimmage of the 2022 season. TVS, coming off of a strong 2021 campaign, are rebuilding with youth while the Green Wave are looking to finalize positions of the starting eleven.

Both teams came out cautiously, feeling out what the opponent was trying to accomplish on offense and what they are doing in their defensive third of the field.

TVS opened the scoring at 21:34 left in the half. The Green Wave leveled the score with a goal by Kaelyn Gump at the 5:11 mark. Gump’s goal was assisted by Sami Frens. As the horn sounded ending the first half, the teams were tied at 1-1.

“The first half we played as a regulation game, we used the first half to solidify our starting 11. The second 40 minutes was more of seeking the combinations of players in certain positions,” Coach Ernst stated. “To play with TVS for 40 minutes and come out with a tie, we learned some things tonight about certain players. We will be ready for Celina next Monday at home.”

The Green Wave return to game action on Monday, August 22 at Harmon Field versus Celina at 6 p.m.