Wayne Healthcare implements digital front door

GREENVILLE — Wayne Healthcare, a CMS five-star ranked hospital focused on providing a safer, more intuitive health care experience, transformed how patients access care to improve patient experience and reduce patient no-shows and wait times. Wayne Healthcare partnered with AccuReg® to offer patients easy-to-use automation tools that allow patients to safely engage with their care in a consumer-friendly way.

“The impact of the pandemic inspired our organization to evaluate ways to further improve patient engagement using a digital front door and touchless registration and check-in to create a safer environment for both patients and staff,” said Jennifer Williams, vice president of financial services and CFO of Wayne Healthcare. “Now patients can access easy-to-use text messaging, email and voice technologies, along with highly intuitive digital user experiences, all on their mobile devices. This innovative digital solution automates and simplifies their health care experience from pre-registration to discharge.”

Wayne Healthcare has streamlined patient visits and increased staff efficiency using AccuReg EngageCare® to:

Send automated appointment reminders to patients via text and email

Allow patients to complete online registrations using their mobile devices or at lobby kiosks

Enable patients to scan their drivers’ licenses and insurance-ID cards and complete and update forms online

Allow patients to check-in digitally to their appointments and use virtual waiting rooms to increase safety and convenience—all with no contact

Provide patients automated, guaranteed accurate cost estimates with the option to “pay now”

Give staff visibility into patient status throughout the entire care episode, improving departmental communication, patient wait times and flow

“Enhancing patient safety and the patient experience is a primary goal for our organization,” said Williams. “Within a few months we implemented touchless automation that helped encourage patients to come back to the hospital, successfully reduced the number of patients who were missing appointments, modernized the registration process and empowered patients to take a more active role in their healthcare. Providing a digital door to our hospital has been a huge win for our organization and our patients.”

About Wayne HealthCare

Located in Greenville, Ohio, Wayne HealthCare is a nationally ranked and recognized not-for-profit acute care hospital that provides inpatient and outpatient services to individuals from birth to geriatrics. In 2020 and 2022, the hospital received a five-star quality rating, the highest-ranking any hospital can receive, from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and it received an ‘A’ grade for patient safety by the Leapfrog Group. Serving its communities since 1922, it’s comprised of 450 employees and volunteers and a team of 250 credentialed providers who provide medical and specialty services to Darke County, Ohio, and surrounding areas. Wayne HealthCare provides patient-centered healthcare and wellness services using the best technology provided by highly skilled employees and providers. For more information, please visit www.waynehealthcare.org.

About AccuReg: AccuReg, the market leader in patient access, provides health systems, hospitals and large clinics with a single platform that integrates patient engagement, intake and access and enables healthcare consumerism, the consolidation of vendors and increased net revenue. AccuReg EngageCare utilizes automation, an advanced rules engine and artificial intelligence that includes robotic process automation, machine learning and predictive analytics. EngageCare offers patients intuitive digital tools that allow them to complete error free pre-registration and registration, access a digital front door and virtual waiting room at check-in, make payments from accurate price estimates and communicate bi-directionally in real time. EngageCare delivers the data integrity required to reduce denials, collections and write-offs and protects the revenue cycle from errors. EngageCare provides patients the digital experience they expect and further positions customers as leaders in their markets. AccuReg has offices in Nashville, Orlando and Mobile. AccuRegSoftware.com