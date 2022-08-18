Greenville girls’ golf rolls through Piqua for their third conference win

Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — Greenville High School girls’ golf defeated conference foe Piqua 209-239 on Aug. 17 at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

Kenna Jenkinson led the team with a 40 and Lexi Slade was second with a 47. Sofia Chrisman shot a 59 and Vera Cox shot a 63. For the rest of the team, Callee Moore and Leah Curtis shot a 64 and Taylor Trissel shot a 69.

For Piqua, Carsyn Meckstroth and Izzy Thoma shot a 59. Marin Funderburg shot a 60 while Aubree Carroll and Braylin Shaner tied with a 61.

The Lady Wave are 3-0 after their victory over Piqua. They have a few road matches ahead of them before they return to Turtle Creek. They will host West Carrollton at Turtle Creek on Aug. 23 for their next home match.

