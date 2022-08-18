Local Briefs

Meeting to hire principal

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe Local Board of Education will hold a special board meeting in the Board of Education conference room, 8639 Oakes Road, Arcanum, on Monday, Aug. 22. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to hire a Middle/High School Principal.

GPL announces closures

GREENVILLE – Greenville Public Library will be closed on Friday, Aug. 26 for Staff Appreciation Day and on Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

GPL’s regular business hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The library can be reached by calling (937) 548-3915.