ARCANUM — The Arcanum Gaden Club is proud to announce the Arcanum August Garden of the Month winner. Chris Dickey’s garden and window boxes were chosen for all of her lovely perennials and annuals including the pink bubble-gum petunias in her window boxes. Congratulations to Dickey, the garden is lovely! The Arcanum Garden Club has been awarding Garden of the Month winners for many years. The club itself began in 1939 with the goal to beautify the community. The club’s activities include designing seasonal decorative pots throughout the town, planting flowers in Ivester Park, Generation Square and at the Arcanum Public Library.