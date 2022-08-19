Life offers more questions than answers

By Kathy Monnin

It is common for everyone of us to want answers. We are curious by nature and when we first learn to talk, we spend our words asking questions and seeking answers. We start out like sponges absorbing as much information and knowledge as possible. Some have better retention than others, some need to hear the answers more than once, while others may

need first-hand physical proof.

In various ways that first curiosity remains with us. Some go on to study medicine, others science, but we all keep a sense of wonder within ourselves. The artist, the architect, the writer, the landscaper, the actor, the florist, the hairstylist, the artisan, the chef, the photographer, the dancer, the fashion designer, the musician, the makeup artist, and the film director are examples of creative and artistic occupations.

Our sense of inquisitiveness, interest and questioning is never fully satiated. Occasionally we joke about creative accounting, since numbers are meant to be constant and changeless. But sadly, creative accounting does exist within the letter of the law and accounting standards, by capitalizing on loopholes to portray a better image of a company.

Even in our endeavor to be entertained some of us choose books based on reading the last page first or won’t watch a movie unless we know the ending first. Perhaps this is indicative of our life. We have the most important answers: we are born, we live, and we die. It’s the story between birth and death that is unknown but uniquely our own.

Each of us have our own life story to author and star in. As in life, every good story needs supporting characters and those are our family and friends, some temporary and others lasting and true. Our friends, family, and relationships will enhance our life story greatly, by giving our lives meaning and purpose, as well as support when we endure the twists and turns of fate. Fate, the development of events beyond a person’s control, and the most memorable part of any book. Most of us would not seek adversity, hardship, and trials, but those are the things that forge us, make us wiser and stronger.

I dare say we all have faced defeat within our life, a disappointment or tragedy that takes us by surprise causing us to question ourselves and everything we thought we knew. It is there we can waste our days. Whether we are disabled, sad, depressed, ill, grieving, tired, angry, suffering, or lonely we are capable of better things. Our story is not yet finished; therefore, it is feasible that we can move beyond our present situation. There are always choices to be made in life. Maybe we must see a professional to improve our physical or emotional self.

Perhaps we need seriously supportive friendships. Or we could find value in a hobby as a mental escape, to generate positive feelings, boost creativity, reduce stress, and to refocus and empower us.

We really are more resilient than we realize. Christians know that in the end good triumphs over evil and that we are strongest when we are weak. But we all know that we must not give up. In life all things pass, good times as well as the bad. As long as we live, we have reason to be hopeful. Because every new morning is a new day, and every new day is a

new opportunity (or chapter within our life story).

“Because you are alive everything is possible.” ~Nhat Hahn

“Life is what you make of it. Always has been, always will be.” ~Eleanor Roosevelt

“Make each day your masterpiece. Life is now. Life is not later on.” ~John Wooden

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, Aug. 19, the Great Darke County Fair begins in Greenville.

Saturday, Aug. 20, 9 a.m. – noon the Produce Stand to Benefit the Poor will be open. The stand is located on the corner of State Route 705 and US Route 127.

Saturday, Aug. 20, from 2–5 p.m. the Versailles Farefest downtown Versailles.

Saturday, Aug. 20, The Newsboys (a Christian rock band) at BMI Event Center, Main Street Versailles from 7–10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 22, Memory Lane (Senior Citizen) Dance held at the Greenville VFW from 1-3:30 p.m. Open to the public, with music by Tom Everhart. Admission is $5 at the door.

Tuesday, Aug. 23, Breakfast at the Wooden Spoon from 9–10:15 a.m. for anyone that wants to join in with my widowed women and men friends. (Singles are welcome too).

Thursday, Aug. 25, Card Night downstairs in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7 p.m. Open to the Public.

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Daniel Bruns (78), Constance (Liette) Monnin Winner (82), James Bornhorst (88), James Barga (90), and all those who have passed, especially those whose anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick and suffering, for those who struggle, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness be an optimistic and supportive person. Everyone needs encouragement while on their journey to become the best they can be. Let no person feel invisible or without worth.