GETTYSBURG — Oakland Church of the Brethren will have it’s free clothing bank Friday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

There are many summer/fall coats, shoes, men’s clothes, women’s clothes and children’s clothes.

All items are free and waiting for you to enjoy.

Oakland’s address is 8058 Horatio-Harris Creek Road, 2.5 miles north of Gettysburg.