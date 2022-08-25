Fugitives wanted in homicide case in custody

GREENVILLE — Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker reports the two fugitives Dean M. Baker and Ashlee Fletcher have been taken into custody at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida at approximately 10:15 p.m on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Dean M. Baker, 35, of Greenville and Ashlee Fletcher, 37, of Greenville were wanted in connection to the death of Corey Fleming. Baker was arrested on charges of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. Ashlee Fletcher was arrested on charges of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the fourth degree.

Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker requested the assistance of the Unites States Marshals Service to capture the fugitives, which he believed had fled Ohio. The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) was contacted at the Dayton Office and they accepted the case. SOFAST worked with the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force (FCRFTF) and the Marshals Task Force to find the two subjects and take them into custody.

Baker and Fletcher were developed as persons of interest in the homicide investigation of Corey Fleming who had been missing since Aug. 7. The body of Corey Fleming was discovered by investigators in a shallow grave at a commercial farm in Brown Township, Darke County, on Aug. 20.

Baker and Fletcher will be held in a Marion County, Fla. jail pending extradition back to Ohio.

Sheriff Whittaker thanks the US Marshals Service for their quick and effective response in getting these two dangerous criminals into custody.