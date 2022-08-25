Lady Wave soccer shows improvement in loss to Troy

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Greenville High School girls’ soccer is slowly making improvements this season. They are 1-2 after losing 6-0 to Troy High School on Aug. 24 at Harmon Field.

Head coach Dave Ernst was thrilled with how his team responded after losing 9-0 to Celina on Monday, their previous game.

“Couldn’t be more proud of the girls. The improvement, the effort, the aggressiveness that they changed from Monday versus Celina to today, and Troy is a much better team than Celina, couldn’t be more proud,” Ernst said.

The team almost repeated the same game from Monday in the first half. Troy was up 3-0 after the first half. Their first goal came three minutes into the game on a corner kick that bounced off a Greenville defender.

The Lady Wave kept it closer in the second half this time around. The difference from their last game was also noticeable in the first half.

Greenville came out with more energy and had more offensive chances in this game. Freshman goalie Rachel Wright said she saw a big difference from this game compared to last game.

“We played a lot more aggressive in the back than we did on Monday,” Wright said.

The team only had a day of practice to rebound from the Celina game. Ernst was impressed with how much the team improved in a short amount of time.

They are on the right track to play their best soccer sooner rather than later.

“There’s two to three more notches up that we can play, but we’re getting there. We’re making the right steps now,” Ernst said.

The Lady Wave will have to wait until Aug. 29 to play their next game. They travel to Milton-Union High School to take on the Bulldogs. The match is set for a 7:15 p.m. start.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]