Here are all of the scores from Week 2:

Arcanum 0 at Twin Valley South 28

Gamble Montessori 12 vs Ansonia 46

Stebbins 42 vs Greenville 21

Dixie 0 vs Mississinawa Valley 55

Preble Shawnee 26 vs Tri-Village 21

Ft. Loramie 21 vs Versailles 26

