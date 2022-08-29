Conversation will focus on dementia

DAYTON – Caregiver Conversations Surrounding Dementia is a free, small-group, online workshop from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, presented by the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter. Registration is requested by Sept. 18 by contacting Kelsey Haus at [email protected] or 937-341-3020. Details needed for registration include your email, phone number and mailing address if interested in receiving a free Powerful Tools for Caregiver’s helpbook.

The workshop link will be provided before the date. To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/.

There is a lot of information around Alzheimer’s and dementia but where should you start with your knowledge as a caregiver? The Alzheimer’s Association will present the signs that we should look for in our loved ones and then how to approach some of the most difficult conversations including how to get them to the doctor to seek a diagnosis, when to stop driving and financial/future planning.

This is a small-group discussion and the number of caregiver participants is limited. Not familiar with Zoom? Join a brief orientation session at 9:30 a.m. before the presentation begins.

This workshop is courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.