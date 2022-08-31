Blue Angels hold August meeting

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Busy Beavers 4-H Club held their August meeting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Vets Club.

The meeting was called to order by the president Elizabeth Brewer. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Chris Delzeith and the 4-H Pledge was led by Claire Ward. The roll call was taken with 33 members and five guests present at the meeting.

The Great Darke County Fair started Friday, Aug. 19, and concluded Saturday, Aug. 27. This month there was one member with demonstrations, and that was Eli Borchers. He taught the Busy Beavers how to shoot a basketball.

The next meeting will be the parent appreciation dinner meeting, and the time, date, and location is TBA.