Greenville grad inducted into Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE – Gary Loxley, 60, was born and raised in Greenville and went on to join the Ohio National Guard after graduating from Greenville Senior High in 1979. It was his military service that earned him a spot on in the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

Loxley was assigned to the Guard unit in Greenville, 373 Engineers Battalion and later the HHC 134 Engineer Group in Oxford. He continued his education at the University of Miami where he earned his undergraduate degree and later Ohio Northern University where he attended their College of Law.

He received a direct commission in the United States Army in the Judge Advocate General Corps as a JAG officer. After serving several years on active duty, he then joined the United States Army Reserve. As a reservist, he was deployed three times during the global war on terrorism. He retired in 2018 as a full colonel after 36 years of outstanding military service.

Throughout his military career, Loxley engaged in private law practice and also 15 years as an assistant county prosecuting attorney in Warren County. He was later appointed by Governor Voinovich as a judge in the Warren County Court. He continues to serve as a judge.

As a judge, Loxley understood the special needs veterans have and founded the Supreme Court certified Warren County Veterans Court, which is a specialized docket involving armed services veterans. The court offers veterans with treatment specialists familiar with military affairs in order to rehabilitate individuals and face less adversarial judiciary processes. He continues to preside over this docket.

Loxley is also active in several veteran interest groups, including the Reserve Organization of America, Post 805 of the Ohio American Legion and the Military and Veterans Affairs subcommittee of the Mental Health Task Force for the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

In regard to his induction, Loxley said, “I am humbled by it all.” Adding, “I was certainly honored by this recognition of being inducted into the Veterans Hall of Fame.” He continued, “There are many veterans in the private sector, public sector and volunteers who do wonderful things in our communities.

At Greenville High School, Loxley played baseball for four years where his team won the conference title in his senior year.

Loxley currently resides in Warren County with his wife Jenny.

Information submitted by Tom Petkewitz.