Poker run raises $20,420 for center

By
Daily Advocate
-

The Center for Neurological Development in Burkettsville received a check from the Wendelin Sports Club.

Provided photo

BURKETTSVILLE — On July 16, a motorcycle poker run was put on by the Wendelin Sports Club to benefit the Center for Neurological Development in Burkettsville.

Ninety-five motorcycles with 132 riders were there to support the center. A raffle drawing was also held to give away a 2022 Harley Davidson Road King. The winner was Jeff Howard from Fairborn.

A total donation of $20,420 was made to the Neurological Center from the poker run and raffle drawing. Thank you to everyone who helped to make the raffle drawing and poker run a huge success, especially Niekamp Farm Market.

Plans are currently being made for another Harley raffle and poker run to be held on the third Saturday of July in 2023.

