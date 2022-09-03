Celebrate dynamic women leaders at BBB gala

DAYTON — Women in Business Networking (WiBN), a program of Better Business Bureau serving Dayton/Miami Valley, is hosting one of the biggest parties of the year recognizing some influential women in the marketplace.

The WiBN Women of Impact Gala will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 5:30–10 p.m., at the Mandalay Banquet & Event Center, 2700 E. River Road, Moraine. The cost is $90/individual ticket, $170/couple ticket, $900/table of eight, including honoree, or $1,000/table of eight without honoree. RSVP to (937) 610-2277.

This safari-themed event is going to be a memorable evening honoring the 2022 WiBN Women of Impact. Attendees will enjoy an elegant dinner, music and dancing, as well as recognize the honorees.

The Women of Impact honor recognizes women in the Miami Valley who are exceptional in their roles and respected in their fields, who are causing more than just a ripple in the public arena and in their communities and who “light a spark” or make an impression. Attendees will also celebrate the efforts of the recipient of the Jeanne Porter Career Achievement Award.

Those being recognized include: Sheri Aldridge, New Beginnings For You; Molly Bardine, Chaminade Julienne; Cassie Barlow, SOCHE; Judy Budi, Graceworks Lutheran Services; Janet Carpenter, Sophie‘s Companions For Veterans/Sophie Kerrigan For The Love Of Animals Foundation; Joyce Carter, Montgomery County; Pamela Cone, Curated Spaces, LLC; Lissa Cupp, Big Rocks Of Life & University Of Dayton; Angela Dugger, NAMI Ohio; Lois Elrich, Real Change Business Coaching; Denise Henton, Single Parents Rock; Karlee Mason, CleanSlate Technology Group/Picnk, LLC; Anita Moore, A. Moore Consulting; Dr. Shanee Pacley, Wright-Patterson Air Force Research Laboratory; Robyn R. Razor, DNP, RN, NE-BC, Sinclair Community College; Dr. Rhonda Smith, Divine Core Transformation & Renewed Health Care Practice; Yvonne Turner, Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton; Lisa Wagner, Levitt Pavilion Dayton; Natalie Walters, WKEF/WRGT; Erika Ward, Preschool Promise; and Melissa Cutcher, Technology First.

Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available for this event as well.

Sheri Sword, WiBN executive director, says, “It is a privilege for us to recognize these fabulous women and host this event in their honor. They are fierce, fabulous and fearless and set an epic example for other women in the Miami Valley marketplace. This is one party you don’t want to miss. Grab some friends and join the celebration. Register today.”

The event is sponsored by many local organizations, including Dayton 24/7 Now (WKEF/WRGT), iHeart Radio, The Chic Guide, The Mandalay Banquet & Event Center, Prime Time Party Rental and Party Pleasers.