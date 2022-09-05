Reid pausing COVID boosters

RICHMOND, Ind. — At the direction of the Indiana Department of Health, Reid Health is temporarily pausing administration of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses until newly approved versions of the vaccine become available.

Federal health officials approved new versions of the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. These updated vaccines have been formulated to take on the latest strains of the Omicron variant of the virus as well as the original strain.

The updated vaccines now are the only ones that have federal approval for use as booster shots. The original vaccines can still be used to provide the primary series of shots for anyone who still has not been vaccinated for COVID-19.

This change only affects booster shots for those ages 12 and up. The pediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine can still be administered to those 6 months to 11 years old.

Once Reid Health is able to secure supplies of the updated vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, the health system will resume giving booster doses to those 12 years and older.

How to get a free vaccine

If you haven’t been vaccinated or if your child is ready for a booster, Reid Health offers FREE vaccinations at the Reid Health Residency Clinic, 795 Sim Hodgin Parkway in Richmond.

Walk-ins are welcome from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Appointments can be made for those hours by calling Reid’s COVID-19 Hotline at (765) 965-4200. The hotline is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Indiana residents can find other nearby vaccination sites and schedule a time at those locations by going to ourshot.in.gov. Ohio residents should use gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.