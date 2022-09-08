By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — Garner pleads guilty to possession of meth. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Tyler E. Garner, 30 of Greenville, entered a guilty plea to violating the restrictions and recommendations put forth during his time in the MonDay Program. Garner failed to complete the MonDay program, as he was accused of assault and of using while there.

He was in the MonDay program for a possession of methamphetamine charge from the beginning of the year, a felony of the fifth degree. Garner faced 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine, all of which are not mandatory. Prosecuting attorney Kelly Ormsby brought attention to Garner’s lack of discipline for his own health.

“He was sentenced in February for possession and put in the MonDay program in June for a probation violation. Obviously nothing has worked. I don’t know how much time and energy the court really wants to put into this,” Ormsby said.

Garner said he is just trying to get all of this over with by refusing counsel and pleading guilty.

“I just want to try to get out of here and into Recovery and Wellness,” Garner said. “I was to try to do this on my own. I am clean, I am sober, and I am healthy.”

Garner claims his drug screen came back clean from the MonDay program, but accused them of saying he wasn’t so he would be charged with possession before continuing onto say he is trying to do what is right.

“I’m ready to take my thumb out of my you know…and try to do what is right,” Garner finished.

Judge Hein sentenced Garner to 117 days with 114 days credit and canceled the rest of his supervision. Judge Hein told Garner if he is really serious about his recovery, he would be able to check himself into Recovery and Wellness.

Trevor M. Newbauer, 47, of Greenville, entered a guilty plea to two cases brought forth against him for trafficking in or illegal use of food stamps, and possession of methamphetamine, both felonies of the fifth degree.

He faces up to 12 months and a $2,500 fine on both charges or community supervision. There is a restitution of $29.26 for the illegal use of welfare charge, and Newbauer’s sentencing date is scheduled for Nov. 7.

