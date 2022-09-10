Couple in awe of community’s support

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

ARCANUM – A special event was held on Saturday in the Family Dollar/Dollar Treet parking lot to support Graham Guttadore and Lauren Mowen. The couple was seriously injured on June 29 when a car pulled out in front of their motorcycle. Guttadore spent nearly a month in the hospital and Mowen was in the hospital for over two weeks. Both have a long road of recovery ahead of them.

Chris and Tammy Lovett, owners of the Hogg Shop, located on State Route 49 outside of Arcanum, spearheaded the event. Chris explained that because of the long recovery ahead of the couple, it was important for the community to come together and help them out. Neither are able to work, but, as Lovett pointed out, bills continue to come in.

The couple is extremely grateful for the support. “This is absolutely amazing,” said Guttadore. “Everything that Chris and his wife have done to put this together is phenomenal.”

Lovett was thrilled with the support he received from local businesses, CareFlight, Carl’s Body Shop, Arcanum Fire Department and the Village of Arcanum. He stressed the village has been great to work with and came out early in the day to sweep the parking lot so CareFlight could land.

Organizers also continued to receive raffle items up until the time the event started. “People have just been coming up and handing me money for the couple,” said Lovett.

Although there were some incredible motorcycles on display, it was CareFlight and the 1966 version of the Batmobile that really got people’s attention. Crowds gathered around to get a glimpse of the vehicle that wowed television viewers in the 1960s. Also on display was the Bat motorcycle, equipped with Robin’s sidecar.

Even before the benefit, the community has been supportive. Mowen said, “The support we’ve had from both communities is amazing. He’s from Darke County and I’m from Preble County. We could not have gotten this far without our family’s help, our community, and our friends.” Guttadore added that their employers are working with them. “The companies that we both work for have been so very helpful with us throughout this whole process. Keeping in touch with us and being reassured that we both have jobs to come back to,” he said.

Guttadore, an Arcanum firefighter, was thrilled to see an Arcanum fire truck and CareFlight on display. When asked if they got a ride on CareFlight, they both answered simultaneously, “Yes.” Mowen added, “together.”

Guttadore said he remembers everything about the crash. He said he saw it coming and remembers flying through the air. He also remembers talking to the first responders on the scene and the flight to Miami Valley Hospital. He remembers everything until they took him out of the helicopter. “We are very fortunate that neither of us had a head injury,” said Guttadore.

