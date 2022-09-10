Two CareFlight helicopters called to SR 571 crash

GREENVILLE — On Sept. 10, at approximately 3:21 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire Department, Gettysburg Fire Department, Arcanum Fire Department, Arcanum Rescue and two CareFlight helicopters were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 571 and Hogpath Road in reference to a serious injury accident involving a pick up truck and a motorcycle.

Preliminary investigation revealed a red 2006 Chevy pick up pulling a bean head, driven by Marc Myers, 57, of Marshall, Ind. was traveling northwest on State Route 571 approaching the intersection of Hogpath Road. Myers was slowing down to turn westbound (left) onto Hogpath Road when a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by Steven Umbaugh, 66, of Beavercreek, was attempting to pass the Chevy pick up. The Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck the drivers side rear of the red Chevy pick up truck. Both Umbaugh and his passenger, Su Chin Umbaugh, 55, were thrown from the motorcycle.

Mr. and Mrs. Umbaugh were both transported to Miami Valley Hospital by the CareFlight helicopters, their condition is unknown. Myers and his juvenile passenger were treated and released from the scene.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction team responded to the scene for further investigation.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.