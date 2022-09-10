Where the Mushroom Grows coming to GPL

GREENVILLE — On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Greenville Public Library is proud to welcome Kyle Canan for a peek into the wide world of mushrooms. The program will begin at 1 p.m. in the third floor conference room.

The presentation is welcoming to those with all levels of mycology knowledge. In it, Canan will discuss how to find mushrooms during all seasons and how to identify them by providing resources and tools. This is a free event and registration is not required to attend.

Canan is a citizen scientist and board member of the Ohio Mushroom Society where his purpose is to lead educational mushroom forays into the forest. He recently presented a program on mushrooms for the Darke County Parks at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Center.

Canan is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in environmental science. In his free time he collects mushrooms and brings them back to a home lab and does microscopy work, then dries and stores them in his personal fungarium for potential and future DNA sequencing.

For more information on this program, contact the library at (937) 548-3915.