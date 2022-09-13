Macy joins EverHeart Hospice

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is pleased to welcome Mandy Macy to their care team as a hospice aide. Macy attended Miami Valley Career Technology Center to earn her credential as a State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA). She has 11 years of experience as an STNA and loves her career.

Macy explained that seeing the great care that is given to patients and their families inspired her to choose to work with EverHeart Hospice.

“I want to be a blessing to all I meet and make this time for patients and families memorable and comfortable,” she shared.

She also chose the hospice field to be able to spend one-on-one time with her patients.

“I am very grateful to be working for an organization that shows so much care and compassion.”

Macy’s hobbies include church, family, gardening, shopping, and visiting Florida. She has a 14-year-old son.

To learn more about EverHeart Hospice, visit their website, everhearthospice.org or call 800-417-7535.