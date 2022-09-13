Organizers prepare for annual horse parade

GREENVILLE — One of Darke County’s favorite traditions returns with the 2022 Hometown Holiday Horse Parade. The annual event takes place Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. in downtown Greenville.

The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade ushers in the holiday season in the downtown district and last year’s parade had more than 100 lighted horses, carriages and wagons. The event – voted Ohio Magazine’s Parade of the Year in 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020 – brings an estimated 8,000-plus spectators to downtown Greenville.

The parade starts on Martin Street near Annie Oakley Park, travels up South Broadway Street toward the circle, goes around the circle and returns down South Broadway back to the Martin Street area.

To participate in the parade visit mainstreetgreenville.org/hometown-holiday-horse-parade to download a registration form or fill out a digital entry. Businesses wanting to provide financial support can also download a sponsorship form at the same link.

Participants can also contact chairperson Diana Stebbins at 937-606-4776 or by email at [email protected]

Event host Main Street Greenville reminds spectators to stay off the street during the parade – including stretching feet and legs into the street – and to refrain from crossing South Broadway once the parade begins. Dogs are also not permitted at the parade to avoid startling the horses.

In addition, parade organizers request no drones or laser pointers be used during the parade due to the risk of spooking the horses.

“We want everyone to have an enjoyable experience at the horse parade – both spectators and participants – and that includes a safe environment,” said Greg Billing, executive director of Main Street Greenville. “We love to see dogs downtown during typical days, but we ask you not bring them to this event out of courtesy for the participants and other attendees.”

Efforts will be made to space out participants compared to the 2021 event allowing spectators more time to enjoy each festively decorated entry.

Main Street Greenville, a non-profit organization that has coordinated the event since 2004, wants to acknowledge and say thank you to the volunteers that help bring this event to our community.

“This event helps to highlight our beautiful downtown to those who live here and those who visit. It is a great way to start your family’s holiday celebrations,” said Diana Stebbins, 2022 parade chairperson.

Pre-parade festivities begin at 5 p.m. and include live music performances, snack and drink vendors and free pony rides at Annie Oakley Park. A full schedule will be posted on Main Street Greenville’s website, mainstreetgreenville.org/hometown-holiday-horse-parade, as the event gets closer.

Visit www.mainstreetgreeville.org or www.facebook.com/mainstreetgreenville for more information about Main Street Greenville, the 19th annual Hometown Holiday Horse Parade and other MSG events.

Main Street Greenville can also be reached by calling 937-548-4998 or emailing [email protected]