Greenville girls’ soccer ties and loses last two matches

The Lady Wave traveled to West Milton to take on Milton Union on Sept. 10. The match started out very physical, Milton Union got onto the scoreboard first. McKenzie Pressnall scored late in the first half to knot the score at 1-1 heading into the halftime break.

The second half resulted in 40 minutes of very evenly matched play up and down the field. At the end of 80 minutes, the match ended in a tie.

“Not the outcome that we were looking for, but it is something that we can build on,” Head coach Dave Ernst stated. “The girls came out with energy and determination today, I could not be more proud of their effort! They are starting to believe and trust each other on the field. They are really coming together.”

Building on the tie against Milton Union, the Lady Wave traveled to Brookville to take on the Blue Devils on Sept. 12. With a steady rain coming down, the Lady Wave took the field against Blue Devils.

“As a coach, you ask your players to come out fast and strong to start any match, today they sure did,” Ernst said.

Lillian Schwer opened the scoring just 2 minutes into the match, giving the Lady Wave the lead. The teams would exchange scoring opportunities for the 25 minutes, until a Brookville forward would get a shot past Greenville’s Rachel Wright.

The 2 teams would go to the break tied at 1-1. The second half started out just like the first, until Brookville would score with 5 minutes off of the clock. The Blue Devils would get another goal only minutes later.

“A couple of misplays and lack of communication aided their goals,” Ernst said.

The 2 teams would play even for the next 30 minutes. Brookville would finish picking up two additional goals in the final 5 minutes of play to win the contest 5-1.

“The score does not represent how close this really was. We played with Brookville. We can take that from this match. Brookville is a very good team, they are well coached. We just need to be better at making decisions under pressure, that will come,” Ernst said.

The Lady Wave return to the field on Sept. 14 against Stebbins for a MVL conference match at 6 p.m.