Franklin Monroe volleyball earns road sweep over Bradford

BRADFORD — It took a bit, but Franklin Monroe High School got into a rhythm to sweep Bradford High School, 3-0, at Bradford.

Bradford started well and were finding the open spots on the court. Franklin Monroe started off slow, but a message from their head coach in the first set got them going.

“I told them, ‘You have to be ready for anything.’ We then settled in and took control. We did our thing,” head coach Angie Filbrun said.

The Lady Jets went on to win the first set, 25-19. They then dominated in the second set, 25-8, and also in the third set, 25-5. They’re serving game and their offense were the main contributors to the sweep.

Bradford had moments on defense to get rallies going. In the end, the Lady Railroaders couldn’t overcome their communication errors to extend the set or the match.

Head coach Alisha Patty said the team was playing without one of their setters. Her absence was felt on the court.

“When you take someone out, it just messes up the whole flow and they (Franklin Monroe) took advantage of it. They’re a good team and they made the adjustments to come out on top,” Patty said.

This is a great teaching moment for Bradford. Patty said Filbrun gave her a good idea of how to practice if a player is taken out during a game or is out before a game.

The Lady Railroaders will have a chance to bounce back with a home game against Milton-Union.

The Lady Jets will have Bethel at home and Tri-County North on the road on Sept. 17 and Sept. 20 before they host one of the best teams in the WOAC in Newton on Sept. 22. Filbrun said if the team can focus on themselves, they can compete with anyone.

“Every single day that’s what I tell them, our game on our side. When we can do that, we can play with the best,” Filbrun said.

