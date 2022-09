Golf score updates from Sept. 15

Here are the golf scores from Sept. 15:

Boys Golf:

Northmont defeated Greenville 177-181

Greenville scores:

Ethan Sunsdahl – 40

Aidan Honeyman – 46

Mason Shuttleworth – 47

Carson Good – 48

Bryce Blumenstock – 52

Will Gettinger – 61

Ansonia defeated Mississinawa Valley 183-196

Ansonia scores:

Devin McKenna – 43

Owen Locke – 46

Garrett Brown – 47

Maverick Sanders – 47

Byron Young – 47

Will Kammer – 51

Darby Gilland – 56

Luken Longenecker – 66

Mississinawa Valley scores:

Tanner Liechty – 45

Aron Hunt – 50

Branden Miller – 50

Braden Wisner – 51

Aaron Hummel – 52

Thomas Gower – 59

Newton defeated Franklin Monroe 157-184

Versailles defeated St. Henry 181-183