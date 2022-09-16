Greenville loses 55-21 to MVL’s top team

By Ryan Berry

GREENVILLE – In a game that featured the Miami Valley League Conference’s number one passer and pass receiver and the number one rusher, the pass game won and Greenville dropped to 0-5 while Xenia moved to 5-0 after their 55-21 victory over the Green Wave.

Although it was the passing game for the Buccaneers that shined, they got on the scoreboard early on a 39-yard run from Ramon Browder to go up to 7-0.

Brock Short returned the favor a few minutes later. Short came into the game with over 800 yards rushing, but all he needed was one yard to get the touchdown and with the extra point good, it was tied 7-7.

Xenia pass game showed up on the very next drive and a 60-yard pass from Gavin McManus to Tremell Wright put the Buccaneers back on top and gave them a lead they wouldn’t lose. In all, McManus to Wright accounted for four of Xenia’s touchdowns and 210 yards of offense.

After a Greenville fumble, the Buccaneers were able to work the ball down the field and get their first score of the second quarter on a four-yard run from Trei’Shaun Sanders.

On the second play from scrimmage on Greenville’s next possession, Short showed why he is the MVL’s leading rusher. From his own 23, Short broke a few tackles and went 77 yards for the score and with the extra point cut the lead to 7, 21-14.

Unfortunately, 12 seconds later, Xenia hit on a 63-yard touchdown pass to Wright to double Greenville’s score and took a 28-14 lead.

Xenia would score once more in the half. This time on a 29-yard touchdown pass. Again, it was McManus to Wright. At the half, Greenville was down 35-14.

On their opening drive of the second half, the Buccaneers went up 43-14. Greenville battled back and got their own touchdown pass. This time it was Short throwing and his quarterback, Evan Manix making the 21-yard reception. That would be the end of Greenville’s scoring for the night.

Xenia returned a Greenville fumble 50 yards for a touchdown to go up 49-21. Xenia would go on to score one more time to reach the final score.

Coach Bart Schmitz knew his team was facing one of the best teams in the conference. “We gave a very good Xenia team everything they wanted for three quarters,” he said. He liked what he saw in his players, “You know, our kids fight. They are a good group of kids. I wish we could get them that victory.” He believes his team is continuing to improve throughout the season and stressed the victories will come. “I’m proud of our seniors. They haven’t given up. They’re still doing things the right way.” He also praised his team for the way they handled themselves when things “got chippy.” He said, “I thought our players handled themselves with a lot of class. I’m proud of our team and we’re getting better.”

Short ended the night with 169 yards on 17 attempts, which left him 10 yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark. Manix was 2 of 6 in the passing game for 36 yards.

