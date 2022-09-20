GPL celebrates Library Card Sign-Up Month

GREENVILLE – September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and to celebrate, Greenville Public Library is offering a very special reward to one lucky patron.

During the month of September, anyone who signs up for a library card will have their name entered in a drawing to win a basket full of library-themed goodies including a water bottle, coffee mug, puzzle, tote bag, and, of course, books!

Patrons who would like to exchange their old card for one of our new keytag/card combos featuring our beautiful Carnegie library building will also be entered to win. There is no charge for new cards at this time.

In reality, everyone that signs up for a library card is a winner. Literacy is an important part of our everyday lives, and Greenville Public Library hopes to encourage those in and around Darke County to read, read, read!

For more information, please contact them at (937) 548-3915.