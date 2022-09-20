WOAC teams play last regular season match at Beechwood

Drew Terhall

ARCANUM — The last regular season match was played at Beechwood Golf Course on Sept. 19. Arcanum High School boys’ golf team took on Tri-Village High School while the girls took on Tri-Village and Ansonia High School.

The boys played in a close match to end conference play. The Trojans won in a narrow 172-174 win.

Senior Will Brubaker led the team with a 38. Senior Aiden Psczulkoski was close behind with a 40. RJ Brothers shot a 46 and senior John Trittschuh shot a 48 to round out the scoring. Kaleb Brown and senior Nate Kessler shot a 54 and 55 respectively.

For Tri-Village, senior CJ Osborne led with a 40. Senior Kasen Hale and senior Wyatt Ketring both shot a 43.

For the girls, the Lady Trojans defeated Ansonia 207-245. However, they fell to Tri-Village, 191-207.

The Lady Patriots were led by senior Sage Waters with a 44. She birdied the last hole to become the match leader and have the best round of her senior year. Head coach Roy Lowrie said she has battled an ongoing shoulder injury, but she stuck with it and can see the benefits of her hard work.

For the rest of the team, Reagan Brewer had a 46. Senior Alyssa and sophomore Taylor Begoon had a 49 and 52 respectively.

Zoe Monnin shot a 48 to lead Arcanum. Isabella Harleman had a 50. Kylie Grieshop and Kaylee Flatter scored a 53 and 56 to round out the scoring. Close behind them, Brooke Anderson had a 57 and Emma Rogers had a 58.

For Ansonia, Marissa Shook had a 50. Makayla Stachler had a 57. To round out the scoring, Zoey Elson shot a 61 and Macy Sink had a 77.

Some teams will have one more match while others will not play until the WOAC tournament. The tournament will be held at the Richmond Elks Lodge on Sept. 22.

