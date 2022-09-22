Miami Co. Republican open headquarters

TROY — The Miami County Republican Headquarters for this very critical mid-term election cycle, will be officially open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Sept. 24, and on Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m. through election day on Nov. 8. (Hours may be adjusted depending on demand.)

Signs and literature of all Republican candidates will be available, and volunteers present to answer questions that any of you may have. The Headquarters is located at 845 W. Market Street, Troy, on the east side of the building next to La Catrina.

For those of you who are not registered to vote or have voting related questions, contact the Miami County Board of Elections at 937-440-3900, or at www.boe.0hio/miami. The Board is located in the Old Courthouse at 215 W. Main Street on the first floor. The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming election is Oct. 11, at 9 p.m. The Board of Elections will be open until 9 p.m. on that date.