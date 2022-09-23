We become our habits

By Kathy Monnin

We people are creatures of habit. That is what makes us predictable to our friends and family, measurable to marketeers, and accountable by society.

Our lives revolve around our commitments, such as our families, jobs, school, meals, sports, hobbies, prayer, and bedtime. When there is a scheduling conflict, we prioritize to determine which item we will address or attend. For example, we may decide an oil change is more important than a scrimmage. However, it is the scrimmage that will never be repeated while the oil change can be rescheduled. Still, most of us place an importance on our vehicle because we need reliable transportation to earn our paychecks and to safely haul our families.

Priorities are not the same for everyone. Some put higher values on time than money, sports versus education, and freedom of choice versus human life. Each law-abiding person has the freedom to decide what to do with their time. I say law abiding because by law, all children in the U.S. are required to go to school. Public education is free, as is transportation to and from school (in most communities), even breakfast and lunch programs are available or even free for qualifying students.

Establishing set times, routines and/or schedules makes our activities easier to remember, and somehow reassuring. We have calendars and schedules to plan for the mundane things in life, such as hair appointments, doctor visits, and dinner with a friend. We rise and eat each of our meals at approximately the same time each day, and we retire to bed with equal consistency, so much so, that any observant neighbor could learn our schedule within a few weeks.

With all our planning, life is nevertheless filled with surprises. A job opportunity, a pregnancy, an unannounced visitor, or even an illness. Most are pleasant and joyful but occasionally they are life altering. That is where our adaptability comes into play. We can either evolve with the life we are given, or we can fight and rebel. The decision is ours to make and it too is based on our priorities.

Priorities are based upon core values. These values don’t change without conversion. So, survival may top some’s list of priorities for which they would be willing to sacrifice money and principal to stay alive. For others, their faith and value of all life may supersede their own existence.

The fact remains that without strong conviction we cannot change who we are. We were not self-made, and we cannot remake ourselves. We can only make minor changes, such as changing occupations, political parties, lifestyles, hair color, or even undergoing cosmetic surgery; none of which are changing who we are and have been since birth. If we were an alcoholic, we remain an alcoholic, but we can choose never to drink again. If we have always been overweight, we can lose the weight, but we must be vigilant to maintaining our desired weight. It has always been a matter of willpower and commitment, as well as humility and acceptance. We need to recognize our imperfections and put in the hard work necessary to rise above our tendencies.

If we are not happy with our life, we must dig deeper, go inside. It might be that we are too hard on ourself or perhaps we are not flexible. Unhappiness can result from a poor lifestyle or diet. Once we begin to discover what brings us happiness and what takes it away we can begin to make strides toward improving our life. A great place to start for our best life is daily prayer, regular exercise, a balanced nutrient enriched diet, drinking lots of water, and getting adequate sleep.

Remember, when making or breaking habits be prepared for the occasional setback, after all we are merely humans. It takes anywhere from 18 to 254 days to break a habit or cultivate a new habit. But after an average of 66 days the new behavior becomes automatic. So, we mustn’t give up until we have finished what we started…because good habits, once established are as hard to break as bad habits.

“Your habits will determine your future.” — Jack Canfield

“We build our character from the bricks of habit we pile up day by day.” — Zig Ziglar

“Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going.” — Jim Rohn

“Habits can enslave or empower. Choose carefully.” — C. Edwards

Friday, Sept. 23, Tailgate Party from 5–6:30 p.m., at the Versailles Vets Club (upstairs) prepared by the Sons of the American Legion. There will be hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chili, chips, and drinks available.

Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 & 24, New Bremen Pumpkinfest held at the Crown Pavilion. A harvest style festival with music, art, football, and food. Happy hour starts at 4 p.m. Friday. Entertainment throughout the two days includes Brother Believe Me, Katilyn Schmit and the Move, Forty Acre, Jay and Julia Riethman Music, and Brothers in Law.

Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 & 24, German Heritage Days in downtown Fort Loramie, beginning at 4 p.m. Friday at Canal Park, with entertainment both evenings. Saturday the food and beer stands open at 10 a.m.

Friday through Sunday, Sept. 23–25, Tipp City Mum Festival from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. each day.

Saturday, Sept. 24, VHS FFA Fall Harvest Sale and Blood Drive from 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at the Versailles High School.

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 & 25, Prairie Days at Shawnee Prairie 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Enjoy seeing the 1800’s pioneer way of life, which will feature apple butter, crafts and games of the era.

Saturday, Sept. 24, Karaoke from 7 p.m.–midnight at the Ansonia American Legion.

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 & 25, Harvest Extravaganza at 5207 Weavers-Ft Jefferson Rd, Greenville. Located between Arcanum and Greenville, there is lots of food, live Bluegrass music, and over 75 vendors.

Sunday, Sept. 25, All You Can Eat Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Versailles Eagles. This is open to the public.

Monday, Sept. 26, from 1–3:30 p.m., Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW. Music by Tom Everhart. Open to the public $5 admission at the door.

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 9–10:30 a.m., Breakfast at the Wooden Spoon.

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 1–1:45 p.m. Silver Sneakers Classic and 2–2:45 p.m. Silver Sneakers Chair Yoga at the Versailles YMCA. These classes are free to those who have it on the Medicare supplement. Check your eligibility online at Silversneakers.com or call the YMCA at (937) 526-4488.

Thursday, Sept. 29, 9–10:30 a.m., Breakfast at Beanz Buttercream Bakery and Eatery, on the corner of Third and Walnut Streets, Greenville.

Thursday, Sept. 29, Card Night downstairs in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7 p.m. Open to the public.

The Versailles YMCA of Darke County is located at 758 Hickey Drive is open from 5:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 5:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday and closed Sundays. Their mission is to put Christian principles into practice to benefit all Darke County residents through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind and body. The Y is also an employer with openings for life guards, fitness instructors, and front desk clerks.

Happy birthday wishes to Ralph Gehret, Alexis Hemmelgarn, Eric Biggs, Rick Bensman, Rob Monnin, Lois Poly, Shirley Colvin, Joyce Riffell, Pam Ruschau, Stephanie Mestemaker, Sarah Jones, Mike Poling, Shirley Billenstein, Christa Russell, Samantha Uhlenhake, Rhonda Albers, Linda Nickell, Brenda McCoy, Brian Schwieterman, Mike Grillot, Elaine Peck, Chance Cox, Dr. Jocelyn Roper, Theresa Thobe, Landon Pleiman, Madison Covault, Michele Henninger Steve Langston, Diane Martino, Jerry Bey, Amy Rismiller Funkhouser, Mike Mangen, Gloria Quinter, Amy Wagner, Kat Thiebeau Unger, Irene Stonebraker, Louie Von Duhn, Christy Kramer Fuerst, Ashley Waters, Carolyn Rose, Jeannie Phlipot, Paula Schmitz, Doug Didier, Kathy Meyer, Mike Poling, Jennifer Parin, Regina Schieltz, Sue Ann Knapke, Mike Overholser, Heather Luebke, Bob Robinson, Melanie Parin, Carolyn Wolfe, Eric Hammitt, Charlene Subler, Rod Grillot, Angie Poeppelman, as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes Tammy and Mike Poling (28), Sandy and Chris Gigandet (29), Stefanie & Terry Monnin (29), Kris and Chris Tumbusch (30), Kathy and Brian Pinchot (?), Brenda and Dale Goubeaux (31), Debbie and Mike Shively (40), Donna and Jim DeMange (50), and Deb and Harold Pohl (54), and all those couples celebrating anniversaries.

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Ben Berning (42), Dan Groff, Deborah Wilhelm (70), Cletus Mangen (81), Barb Quinlin King (89), Edwin “Ed” Paulus (94), and all those who have passed, especially those whose anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick and suffering, for those who struggle, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, carpool to sports events whenever possible. This is especially useful when school age children or grandparents want to attend a game but cannot drive or no longer drive at night. Parents can take turns driving their child and the neighbor children to ball practice, this helps free parents from feeling like a perpetual taxi and allows them to focus a little more time towards the rest of their family and other areas of their life.