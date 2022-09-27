Arcanum celebrate Public Power Week

ARCANUM — Arcanum Electric is celebrating Public Power Week (#PublicPowerWeek), Oct. 2-8, along with more than 2,000 other community-owned, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans.

“Public Power Week celebrates the community-owned electricity that Arcanum Electric provides to our community,” said Bill Kessler, Village Administrator. “Public power puts the people of Arcanum first, and Public Power Week gives us the chance to emphasize the advantages of locally grown, locally owned power to our citizens.”

Arcanum Electric has six employees. Arcanum Electric has one substation and are over halfway in the conversion process of converting all lines from 2400 to 7200. They serve 1,495 residential customers, and 176 commercial and industrial customers.

“Our service is reliable and safe, and we take pride in serving our friends and neighbors,” said Bill Kessler. Arcanum Electric is proud to have served Arcanum for 117 years since 1905!”

Please take the time to thank the employees of Arcanum Electric for their hard work and dedication. They are thankful each of them.