Green Wave boys’ golf ends regular season with a close match

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School boys’ golf team ended their regular season with a close home loss to Piqua High School, 193-196.

The Green Wave finished three strokes ahead of Piqua in last week’s tri-match with Troy.

Ethan Sunsdahl finished as the medalist with a 43. Mason Shuttleworth, Aidan Honeyman and Carson Good all shot a 51 to round out the team scoring. Bryce Blumenstock had a 53 and Will Gettinger had a 57.

It was the last home match for senior Mason Shuttleworth and manager Leo Williams.

The Green Wave finish the season with a 5-10 record. Their attention will turn to the MVL tournament on Sept. 29. Both the boys and the girls will play at Locust Hills Golf Club in Springfield starting at noon.

