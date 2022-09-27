International Dog Sports championships hosted by A.R. Winery a success

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

ARCANUM — A.R. Winery hosted one of the many International Dog Sports Championships on Sept. 17 and 18. They were one out of 11 docks in North America to host the championships.

Both days featured many competitions featuring previous national champions.

Here are some of the notable results from the dock:

Fuel Rex, owned by A.R. Winery owner Angie Rex, took second in the Legends Division in Distance. Fuel is also the face of A.R. Winery

Carnage, owned by A.R. Winery owner Russell Rex, took seventh in the Air Retrieve. Carnage is the face of the Flying Carnage Dock Diving, the dock that hosted the championships.

Stella, owned by Lucy Weber Hayes, took first overall in the Lap Division.

All of the results from the dock went up against the rest of the docks hosting the championships around North America.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]