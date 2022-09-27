Schedule a screening mammography

DAYTON — Premier Health is making it easier for busy women to get their annual mammogram screening with its mobile mammography coach that travels to businesses, public venues and events throughout Southwest Ohio.

Equipped with advanced imaging equipment, the coach offers traditional 2D and Genius™ 3D Mammography™ technology to detect breast cancer. It also offers private dressing rooms and an all-female staff.

Getting a mammogram in the mobile coach is easy and convenient. Women make an appointment and visit the coach at a location near them. No doctor’s order is needed for a screening mammogram for women age 40 and older. Images are reviewed by board-certified radiologists.

In the Miami County area, the following dates and times are open for mammography appointments in October:

• Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Schulte Wellness, 1928 Donn Davis Way, Tipp City;

• Monday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Up & Running, 769 W. Market St., Troy; and

• Monday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stillwater Family Care, 471 Marker Road, Versailles.

To schedule a mobile mammogram, call (855) 887-7364. For more information about the process and locations, visit www.premierhealth.com/mobilemammo or email [email protected]

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. In 2022, the American Cancer Society estimates more than 287,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer, and more than 43,000 women will die from the disease. A woman’s chances for survival are good if detected early.

“Well-meaning, busy women all have their reasons for not scheduling an annual mammogram,” said Rhonda Seidenschmidt, MBA, R.T.(R)(M), Premier Health vice president of medical imaging. “But early detection can save your life when it comes to a breast cancer diagnosis.”

Premier Health welcomes partnerships with area businesses and event organizers to bring the mobile mammography coach to their locations in the community. For more information about how to bring the coach to your event or site, email [email protected] or call (844) 453-4199.

The coach is owned and operated by Premier Health’s Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.

Genius 3D Mammography is a trademark of Hologic Inc.