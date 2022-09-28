Indiana man arraigned in Common Pleas Court

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — Indiana man arraigned in Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Anthony D. Jackson, 44, of Union City, Ind., entered a not guilty plea to a six count incitement: count one of assault, felony of the fourth degree, count two of obstructing official business, a felony of the fifth degree, count three of physical control, a misdemeanor of the first degree, count four of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, count five of driving under suspension, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and count six of theft, also a misdemeanor of the first degree.

If found guilty, Jackson faces 18 months and a $5,000 fine on count one, up to 12 months and a $2,500 fine on count two, up to six months and a $1,075 fine on count three, 90 days in jail and a $750 fine on count four, six months and a $1,000 on count five, and six months and $1,000 on count two.

The court appointed Alex Pendl to Jackson’s case and entered a not guilty plea to all the charges. He was released on a personal recognizance bond, and his next appearance will be on Oct. 24.

Thomas W. Hamilton, of Englewood, entered a not guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree. If he is found guilty, he could face up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine. He was appointed Nicole Pohlman and released on a personal recognizance bond. His next court appearance will be on Oct. 24.

