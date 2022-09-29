Commissioners proclaim “Operation Green Light” for Veterans.

Representatives from the Darke County Veterans Office attended the signing of the proclamation supporting Operation Green Light. “It’s an initiative that the National Association of Counties started to shine a green light in the county courthouse or county commissioners office to shine a light on veterans who are having problems connecting with benefits, so it is sort of a beacon to let them know to contact their county veteran’s office to get connected with their benefits,” Darke County Veterans Office Director Thomas Pitman said. The designation as a Green Light for Veterans County declares October through Veterans Day, Nov. 11 a time to salute and honor the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform transitioning from Active Service by shining a green light in a window of their place of business or residence. Back (Left to Right): Gaylen Blosser and Director/CVSO Thomas Pitman.