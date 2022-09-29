Commissioners proclaim “Operation Green Light” for Veterans.

By
Daily Advocate
-

Representatives from the Darke County Veterans Office attended the signing of the proclamation supporting Operation Green Light. “It’s an initiative that the National Association of Counties started to shine a green light in the county courthouse or county commissioners office to shine a light on veterans who are having problems connecting with benefits, so it is sort of a beacon to let them know to contact their county veteran’s office to get connected with their benefits,” Darke County Veterans Office Director Thomas Pitman said. The designation as a Green Light for Veterans County declares October through Veterans Day, Nov. 11 a time to salute and honor the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform transitioning from Active Service by shining a green light in a window of their place of business or residence. Back (Left to Right): Gaylen Blosser and Director/CVSO Thomas Pitman.

Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate

