Lady Wave soccer lost to Xenia in the final seconds

XENIA — The Lady Wave traveled to Xenia for a MVL soccer match on Sept. 28. Looking for their second win of the season, the Lady Wave came out strong and fast against the Buccaneers. With only two and half minutes into the match, Lillian Schwer placed a perfectly struck shot into the lower left of the net. This was set up by a well-played pass from Josie Madden. The Lady Wave controlled the first half of play, going to halftime leading 1-0.

The second half, Xenia came out with an intensity that the Lady Wave struggled to match. Xenia leveled the scoring with 14:03 remaining in the match. Xenia was awarded a penalty kick with 22 seconds remaining, due to a hand ball by a Wave defender in the box.The Xenia forward converted the penalty kick, sealing the win for the Buccaneers.

“We played a very solid first half, but Xenia dominated us in the second half. We just could not match their intensity. This loss will sting for a bit, but we will learn from our mistakes and get better,” head coach Dave Ernst said. “It is easy to look at this loss as a negative, but we played very well in the first half. We just need to put a complete game on the field. I believe completely in our team’s ability to play with anyone on our schedule.”

The Lady Wave travel to Newton for a non-conference match at 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 1.