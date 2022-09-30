Lady Wave take first in MVL golf tournament; boys place seventh

By Drew Terhall

SPRINGFIELD — Greenville High School boys and girls golf teams competed at Locust Hills Golf Club in Springfield on Sept. 29 in the Miami Valley League conference tournament.

For the girls’ team, they chose a great day to have their personal best. Kenna Jenkinson was the medalist of the event with a 69. Her score was a course record and a new school record. Lexi Slade had an 86. Sofia Chrisman had a 90 and Vera Cox had a 98. Callee Moore shot a 104 and Taylor Trissel shot a 121. All golfers shot a personal best score.

The team finished first in the tournament with a score of 343. The win had Greenville tie with Tipp City for conference champions.

For the boys’ team, they finished seventh in the event with a team score of 367.

Ethan Sunsdahl shot a 78, the fourth best score of the event. Mason Shuttleworth and Aidan Honeyman both had a 95. Bryce Blumenstock rounded out the scoring with a 97. Carson Good had a 98 and Will Gettinger had a 114.

Both teams will move on to the Division I Sectional Tournament. The boys will play on Oct. 4 at Reid Park North in Springfield. The girls will play on Oct. 6 at Pipestone Golf Course in Dayton.

The top four teams and the top four individuals not on a top four team from each tournament will advance to the District Tournament.

