Fall events at veteran museum

TROY — Veterans and family and friends of veterans are invited to Fall into Line. Mark your calendars with these special times coming at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy.

Wednesday, Oct. 5 – MVVM Coffee Operation Babylift with Ray Snedegar, The perilous and heroic attempts to evacuate children from Vietnam in April, 1975.

Full breakfast provided by the Piqua Lewis-Boyer Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution beginning at 8:45 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6, fundraiser at Skyline Chili, 5-9 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2, full breakfast with the Miami County Veterans Services and Selena Loyd.

Saturday, Nov. 5, Dancing With the Miami Valley Stars

Nov. 11, talk to the Veterans at the Museum

Nov. 12, Quarter Auction at the Museum. Good opportunity to get gifts for young and old.